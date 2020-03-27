ATM facility and AEPS made available in Post Offices for cash withdrawal

During the lockdown to curtail the spread of COVlD-19, Post Ofﬁces are providing basic postal and ﬁnancial services. Priority is being given to the delivery of essential Items through the postal network. The facility of withdrawal and deposit under Post Office Savings Bank and India Post Payments Bank is also available. ATM facility and AEPS (Aadhar Enabled Payment System) are made available in Post Offices for withdrawal of cash from accounts standing in any bank.

Department of Posts is also ensuring that essential services are provided by implementing safety measures across its supply chain to protect its employees and effecting safe delivery of services to the citizens.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.