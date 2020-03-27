Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gayatri Parivar donates Rs one cr to CM's relief fund for coronavirus     '

  • PTI
  • |
  • Haridwar
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 19:21 IST
Gayatri Parivar donates Rs one cr to CM's relief fund for coronavirus     '

Spiritual organisation Gayatri Parivar head Pranav Pandya on Friday donated a sum of Rs one crore to the Chief Minister's relief fund to deal with the coronavirus threat. Pandya handed over a cheque of the amount to state Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik, saying Gayatri Parivar stood with the state government at the time of the crisis as it has done in the past.

The service to the suffering humanity is the true service of God, Pandya said. Kaushik said Gayatri Parivar has always extended generous help in times of crises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz says does not see rates going lower than 0.25%

Bank of Canadas Governor Stephen Poloz and Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins spoke after announcing a third cut to the overnight interest rate this month BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR STEPHEN POLOZ BEGINS TELECONFERENCE AFTER CUTTING OVERNIGHT RAT...

Pandemic could spark unrest among West's urban poor - Red Cross aid agency

Social unrest could erupt among the urban poor and marginalised in the Wests biggest cities as they lack sources of income amid the COVID-19 crisis, the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies IFRC said ...

Sri Lanka fights virus with Buddhist holy water

Sri Lankas most sacred Buddhist temple deployed helicopters Friday to sprinkle holy water across the Indian Ocean island in a spiritual offensive against the coronavirus pandemic. The two helicopters sprinkled water that had been blessed du...

Cong MPs, legislators in Karnataka to contribute minimum of Rs

Karnataka Congress on Friday said all its legislators and Members of Parliament will be contributing a minimum of Rs 1 lakh to the KPCC fund set up towards fighting COVID-19, and has also constituted a taskforce to monitor and make suggesti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020