Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sex workers face uncertain future in COVID-19 time

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 19:46 IST
Sex workers face uncertain future in COVID-19 time

More than one lakh sex workers of Sonagachi in north Kolkata, Asia's largest red-light area, are now staring at an uncertain future and possible starvation as the COVID-19 outbreak has thrown them out of business. The Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, an umbrella organization of the state's sex workers having over 1,30,000 registered members, is in talks with the government seeking unorganized sector workers tag for them so that they can get free ration that the state has offered to the sector.

A senior minister said the state government is mulling to extend the benefits of free ration to the sex workers. "For the last five days, we have been getting frantic calls from various parts of the state. Sex workers have been asking us to do something to save them from possible starvation. Most of the sex workers don't have money to buy food as they are completely out of business for the last 20-21 days since the scare over coronavirus started," said Mahasweta Mukherjee, an office-bearer of Durbar.

It is sad to see that sex workers of Sonagachi who played a key role in the fight against AIDS are now facing such a grim situation during this pandemic, said Mukherjee. The Sonagachi Research and Training Institute (SRTI), an NGO, said Durbar has prepared a three-pronged strategy to help the sex workers.

"One, we requested Women and Social Welfare Minister Shashi Panja to ensure that the benefits provided by the state government to the unorganized sector are extended to sex workers. Secondly, we are in talks with landlords to waive the rent for this month. Thirdly, we are writing to various noted personalities and NGOs seeking help," SRTI managing director Samarjit Jana told PTI. More than 30,000 sex workers of Sonagachi work from rented houses, where the rent varies from Rs 5000 to Rs 60000 per month.

"We have convinced some landlords not to collect rent for a month. But this can't continue for long. This could be only a temporary arrangement. We are not opposing the lockdown but right now the main problem is arranging relief as we can't move out of our homes," Jana said. Mukherjee said the problem sex workers faced during demonetization in 2016 is nothing in comparison to the one they are facing now.

When contacted, minister Panja said the state government is taking steps to help sex workers across the state. Another senior minister said steps are on to extend all benefits that are being given to the unorganised sector people to sex workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

British PM Johnson has coronavirus, self-isolates in Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at his Downing Street residence but said he would still lead the governments response to the accelerating outbreak. Johnson, 55, experienced mild...

Coronavirus: Abhay Firodia Group sets up Rs 25-cr fund for relief activities

The Abhay Firodia Group, which includes automobile manufacturer Force Motors, on Friday announced setting up of Rs 25 crore fund for coronavirus pandemic relief activities. The group, led by Jayahind Industries along with its subsidiaries F...

Respite for sterling as traders shun safe-haven dollar

Sterling eked out gains on Friday as investors grew more confident that the United States government and central bank economic stimulus could alleviate some of the impact of the coronavirus crisis.The U.S. dollar had previously strengthened...

Retail malls may see 10-12pc decline in rental income due to coronavirus lockdowns: Report

New Delhi, Mar 27 PTI&#160;Indias retail malls would see a temporary 10-12 per cent erosion of their rental income due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, a report said. &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; &#...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020