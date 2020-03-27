Former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma dies; Samajwadi Party pays condolence

Former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma passes away today at the age of 79. "The demise of senior Samajwadi Party leader, Rajya Sabha MP & former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma is an irreparable loss. Condolences to the bereaved family" said in a statement Samajwadi Party.

Beni Prasad Verma was presently a member of the Samajwadi Party. Earlier he was with Samajwadi Party of Mulayam Singh Yadav, then he joined Indian National Congress and was elected on its ticket to Lok Sabha in 2009 and in 2016 he rejoined Samajwadi Party

Further details awaited

