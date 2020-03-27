Left Menu
BSES stops distribution of electricity bills and meter reading in view of coronavirus outbreak

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 20:07 IST
BSES power discoms BRPL and BYPL have stopped distribution of electricity bills and meter reading in view of the coronavirus outbreak, a company spokesperson said. The company is also sensitising its employees about ways to check the spread of coronavirus and taking precautions, he said.

"Physical distribution of power bills and meter reading are being stopped till further notice. Consumers will be given provisional bills on the basis of DERC's laid-down criteria," the spokesperson said. The evolving coronavirus situation is being closely monitored in the national capital by the company and all appropriate measures are being taken to ensure reliable power supply without compromising on the safety of consumers and employees, he said..

"We have started work-from-home for a section of our employees and a roaster system for others, without affecting the quality of our power supply. Thermal checking at our offices and provision of masks and hand sanitisers, regular sanitising of vehicles are other measures taken to ensure safety of employees," he said. In the wake of the lockdown in Delhi, BSES offices will function with reduced staff. Some services like new connections have been curtailed till further notice, he said.

The BSES consumers can connect to BSES through its digital platforms like  website, mobile app, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, SMS and the call centre, he added..

