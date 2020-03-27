Sikkim announces Rs 3,000 incentive for staff engaged in

The Sikkim government on Friday announced a one-time incentive of Rs 3,000 to the employees of police, health and family welfare, transport and urban development departments, who are engaged in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. Sikkim police personnel engaged in screening people and maintaining law and order and those health and family welfare department employees posted in hospitals and check posts and working to prevent COVID-19 outbreak will be eligible for the incentive of Rs 3000, a notification issued by Chief Secretary S C Gupta said.

Similarly, transport department truck drivers doing emergency duties ferrying essential commodities durin46g the lockdown period and safai karmcharis of urban development department will get it. The heads of departments must ensure that only eligible employees are considered for the incentive package, Gupta said.

In view of lack of work during the 21-day lockdown period, the state government has decided to provide free ration over and above PDS entitlement to needy families, the chief secretary said..

