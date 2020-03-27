Heavy rains lash J&K, day temperature dips
Heavy rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, bringing the day temperature drastically down in the Union Territory. The temperatures were down by up to six notches in Srinagar and 10 in Jammu. Heavy rains in Jammu city resulted in waterlogging at several places, officials said.
The MET office has predicted widespread to isolated rains and thundershowers for the next five days in Jammu and Kashmir. On Friday, the day maximum temperature in Srinagar city was recorded at 9.1 degree Celsius (8.5 notches below normal), while on Thursday, it was 15.1 degree Celsius (0.02 notches below normal), Met officials said.
In Jammu, the day temperature was recorded at 17.3 degree Celsius on Friday, 2.1 notches below normal; while it had settled at 27.8 degree Celsius on Thursday, they said.
