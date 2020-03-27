Man shot at by militants in Kashmir

Suspected militants Friday shot at and injured a man in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said

At about 8:35 PM, militants fired upon a civilian identified as Mehraj Ahmad Bhat at his residence at Redwani Balla in Qoimoh area of south Kashmir, a police official said

He said Bhat, an auto-driver by profession, was shifted to Anantnag hospital in an injured condition. Further details were awaited, the official said.

