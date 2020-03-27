Left Menu
'Raj govt fears considerable crop loss due to intermittent rains over past few days'

  Updated: 27-03-2020 22:39 IST
Fearing considerable loss of standing crops due to intermittent rains over the last few days in the state, the Rajasthan government has asked insurance companies to entertain farmers' claims of crop loss and promptly address them. The state government has also requested the neighbouring Punjab government to grant permits and passes for inter-state movement of harvesting machines to facilitate them reach Rajasthan for harvesting work.

Agriculture commissioner Om Prakash said farmers can directly inform insurance companies on their toll-free numbers for raising a claim within 72 hours of the natural calamity. He said there is no need to submit applications personally for loss of the standing crops. The department has also asked insurance companies to keep their toll-free number lines open 24/7. District collectors in the state too have been directed to permit inter-district movement of harvesting machines. They have also been asked to ensure timely and ample supply of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides while maintaining the guidelines to prevent the COVID-19 infection spread. Use of machines instead of the manual labour will prevent virus spread if the machine operators are screened properly and hygiene is maintained, principal secretary Naresh Pal Gangwar said in a statement. The state has been lashed by intermittent rains over the last few days.

As per the MeT department, till 8.30 am pm Friday, Dabok recorded 26 mm rainfall followed by 18 mm in Kota, 17 mm in Chittorgarh, 15.15 mm in Jaisalmer, 9.5 mm in Jodhpur, 9.1 mm in Ajmer, 8.2 mm in Bikaner, 6.8 mm in Jaipur, 6 mm in Bundi besides 1 to 5 mm at several places. From Friday morning till 6.30 pm, Sriganganagar recorded 12.2 mm rainfall followed by 5.6 mm in Churu, 2.1 mm in Bikaner, 1.2 mm in Kota and 0.4 mm in Jaipur. Due to rainfalls, the temperature in the state has fallen by four to five degree celsius in various places.

Maximum temperature at most of the places hovered between 21 and 29.5 degree celsius whereas the minimum temperature was recorded between 14.4 and 18.3 degree celsius. The MeT Department has forecast rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm at a few places in the state in next 24 hours..

