4 Gujarat workers returning home after lockdown killed in accident

Four migrant workers from Gujarat were killed after being hit by a tempo in Palghar while they were walking back to their villages about 600 km away following the nationwide lockdown

Four migrant workers from Gujarat were killed after being hit by a tempo in Palghar. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Four migrant workers from Gujarat were killed after being hit by a tempo in Palghar while they were walking back to their villages about 600 km away following the nationwide lockdown Three others have also received serious injuries in the incident that took place on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in the wee hours of Saturday.

Virar Police have registered a case against unidentified persons and an investigation is underway in the case. The Prime Minister had announced the lockdown to check the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus which has brought the world to its knees.

Several daily wage workers and migrant labourers have been taking the arduous trek back to their villages since the 21 days countrywide lockdown was announced on Tuesday. (ANI)

