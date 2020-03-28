People can apply for movement passes on Delhi Police's website
The Delhi Police on Saturday said people can apply for movement passes on their website during the 21-day nationwide lockdown
According to a senior police officer, the applicants can visit the website of the Delhi Police to apply for a movement or curfew pass
A movement pass is required for those in essential services to move without any hassle during the lockdown.
