People can apply for movement passes on Delhi Police's website

The Delhi Police on Saturday said people can apply for movement passes on their website during the 21-day nationwide lockdown

According to a senior police officer, the applicants can visit the website of the Delhi Police to apply for a movement or curfew pass

A movement pass is required for those in essential services to move without any hassle during the lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

