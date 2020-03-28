Uncertain about their future, migrants begin journey on foot to homes in UP

With a national lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, scores of migrants here were seen heading back to their hometowns on foot to nearby districts in Uttar Pradesh. The migrants were spotted on ITO and Vikas Marg in large numbers and many of them cited reasons pertaining to no availability of food and landlords throwing them out.

"We are obeying the government orders but where would we get food from? If the government will provide food, when does it plan in doing so? Till when can we stay alone inside a room," one of the migrants told ANI. He added, "By going home, at least a person would be surrounded by his family members and there is a guarantee of getting food."

Echoing similar sentiments, another migrant who also lived in rented accommodation said that when the rationing of staples was taking place, he was refused to be given any ration as shopkeepers found him healthy. "Do I not have a stomach? Shall I die of hunger? Who do we complain to as there is nobody to hear our complaints? Landlords have kicked us out asking for rent. Where do we go," he said.

With no work available in factories, employers have laid off workers amid lockdown. "There is no facility or money being provided. We have been waiting for over four days now. I have kids who are unwell. I am unable to go home as there is no transport," a factory worker said. Police stopped people in large numbers on late Friday evening who tried to cross the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghazipur.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for the underprivileged, poor and migrant workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to combat the disease.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 873, including 78 cured, discharged and migrated cases and 19 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)

