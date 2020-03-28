Coronavirus crisis: Telugu film industry sets up fund for workers

Telugu movie industry biggies have set up "Coronavirus Crisis Charity", an organization to help the cineworkers who are affected as all shoots have been canceled due to the lockdown, a press release from the industry said on Saturday. The committee is headed by former union minister and 'Mega Star' Chiranjeevi who announced Rs one crore for the initiative, it said adding Nagarjuna and Junior NTR also announced Rs one crore and Rs 25 lakh respectively.

"The sole aim of the CCC is to work for the welfare of the industry workforce who are facing hardships due to the lockdown," producer T Bharadwaj said. Director N Shankar said several industry personalities are keen to be part of the initiative to ensure the welfare of cine industry workers.

