6 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 28 (PTI): Six fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala on Saturday, taking the total number of people undergoing treatment in the state for the deadly virus to 165. The state reported its first fatal case on Saturday with a 67-year-old man from Kochi succumbing to the virus.

While two cases were detected from Thiruvananthapuram, one each from Kollam, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kasaragod, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters after a review meeting here. Four positive cases have been treated and cured -- one in the state capital, two from Kottayma and one from Ernakulam.

At least 1.34 lakh people are under survillence and 620 in isolation wards of various hospitals, Vijayan said..

