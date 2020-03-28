Delhi Police lends helping hand to elderly with no food, money

Delhi Police on Saturday came to the rescue of a 73-year-old woman who neither had food nor money to buy groceries due to the coronavirus lockdown, officials said. At 1.30 pm, SHO Harebdra Singh received a call from Mehrauli resident Ritu Menon, who told him that she was helpless as her son, who lives in London, could not send her money due to the current crisis.

The beat staff immediately reached her with all essential items like flour, rice, sugar and oil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. The septuagenarian was also given financial help to meet her daily requirements and was told to approach the police in case of any emergency, he said.

