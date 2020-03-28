Ensure minimum support services to differently-abled during lockdown, DEPwD urges MHA

Highlighting the hardships faced by the differently-abled during the lockdown, the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities (DEPwD) on Saturday urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to direct all states and union territories to ensure minimum support services to the disabled. DEPwD secretary Shakuntala Gamlin, in a letter to her counterpart in the home ministry A K Bhalla, sought issuance of instructions to the law enforcement authorities in the states/UTs to take immediate steps to issue passes to caregivers and maids of persons with disabilities (PwDs) on priority basis. "If need be, assistance of the district officials dealing with PwDs may be sought for quick verification. The local police may also be advised to give wide publicity in their locality to elicit request of PwDs without delay,” it said. The DEPwD, which comes under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, said disabled persons are very vulnerable in situations of risk. They need continuous care and support due to their disability. Many of them are dependent on caretakers, maids and other support service providers in their daily living, the letter stated. It said DEPwD has been receiving several calls from various quarters on the hardships being faced by PwDs during the lockdown period as their maids/caregivers are finding it difficult to reach them. "While there is no denying the fact that social distancing norms are followed to the hilt, it is the responsibility of the government to take measures to ensure their access to essential support services, given the severe restrictions imposed on the movement of people,” Gamlin said in the letter. PTI JBL SRY

