Left Menu
Development News Edition

People in J-K's Udhampur get ultimatum to disclose info of Ladakh, abroad visit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 20:03 IST
People in J-K's Udhampur get ultimatum to disclose info of Ladakh, abroad visit

District authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur on Saturday said residents who have returned from Ladakh or abroad after March 1 would face strict action if they do not disclose details of their travel within two days. Udhampur District Development Commissioner Piyush Singla said teams have been tasked to track down people with recently travel history to foreign countries or Ladakh. These people will be asked to register themselves with officials concerned, he said. "We appeal to the people who have returned from foreign countries and Ladakh region after March 1 and have not disclosed their travel history, to come forward and register their names within two days so that they can be quarantined well in time," Singla said.

He warned that those hiding their travel history would face strict action. "After two days, if anybody is found hiding his or her identity, he or she will be dealt with strictly and FIR will be lodged against such defaulters," Singla said. "The various surveillance teams of health and other departments are monitoring the situation on the ground," he said.

Singla directed Revenue officials, Panchayati Raj Institution members, village heads and frontline and village-level workers to conduct door-to-door surveys in their respective areas and report all such cases so that they could be quarantined. He appealed to the people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, and said that the administration was monitoring the situation closely and there was no need to panic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 : Delhi Police sets up 24*7 helpline

The Delhi Police on Saturday started 24-hour helpline number---011-23469526-- to resolve issues related to lockdown due to coronavirus. A total of 3796 calls were received on the helpline so far, informed Delhi Police.Earlier today, Delhi P...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

President Donald Trump signed into law a 2.2 trillion aid package to help the United States cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic. The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak first emerged, bega...

Delhi govt converts schools into night shelters to accommodate stranded migrant labourers

The Delhi government has started converting schools in the Ghazipur area into night shelters to accommodate stranded migrant workers amid the lockdown imposed across the country to contain the spread of COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Manis...

Several medical schools in US considering early graduation for senior students to combat COVID-19

As the number of coronavirus cases in the country continues to surge, medical schools across the US are considering early graduation for senior medical students in a bid to meet the increasing demand for healthcare providers. The number of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020