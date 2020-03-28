First death due to COVID-19 reported in Telangana: State Health Minister

Telangana on Saturday reported first death due to COVID-19. "Today, Telangana recorded first death due to COVID-19. The patient aged about 74 years was admitted to Global hospital with a serious condition. After his death it was confirmed that he was affected with coronavirus," said State Health Minister Eatala Rajendra.

"A total of 6 persons have been tested positive today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 65 including 1 death, and 1 cured. Out of 6 persons tested positive today, there are 4 positive cases from one family belonging to Quthbullapur," he added. Commenting upon the preparedness of state government to deal with the situation arising due to coronavirus, he said:" Treatment will be given to everyone who is affected with this virus. Necessary equipment is being arranged. The number of people who are under quarantine is reducing. There are 13,000 people who are under quarantine in the state,"

He also appealed to people not to go to any religious places. "We request the public not to go to any religious places as the three positive cases reported today went to the temples in Delhi. The people who are asked to stay in quarantine should be there for 14 days," he said. (ANI)

