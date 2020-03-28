Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dushyant Chautala directs officials in districts to inform about people who travelled from abroad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 21:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 21:46 IST
Dushyant Chautala directs officials in districts to inform about people who travelled from abroad
Chautala also directed the officials to information about persons who have come to their villages during the past fortnight from other states or cities. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday directed district officials to inform about people who have traveled to their villages in the state from abroad during the past 15 days. He was presiding over a review meeting regarding COVID-19 arrangements being done in rural areas of Haryana. Chautala also directed the officials to information about persons who have come to their villages during the past fortnight from other states or cities.

The meeting, which was held through video conference, was attended by additional deputy commissioners, and district development and panchayat officers, an official release said here. Chautala directed the officials to inform "about the people who have come to the villages in the last 15 days from abroad or from other states or cities, and if such persons have come then the sanitization of the entire village should be done with a spray of sodium chloride and such persons should be quarantined immediately by informing the district administration," it said.

The release, quoting Chautala, said that there is a possibility of some NRIs living in Punjab could visit districts in Haryana, including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Fatehabad, and Sirsa. Therefore, the sarpanch of each village which borders Punjab has been asked to take "special care and not allow anyone to enter and if anyone enters, then the same should be reported to the district administration immediately," it said.

The sarpanches will have to keep a close watch in their respective villages, Chautala said. He said the nationwide lockdown period till April 14 "is very crucial for all of us and we all have to fight this pandemic together".

The deputy chief minister also informed that the central government has granted permission to farmers to go to the fields for the harvesting of their crops, provided that they follow social distancing. He said sarpanches would also have to take special care of this and people will also have to be motivated to maintain social distancing.

The deputy chief minister said that panchayats which would do good work to stop the spread of coronavirus would be presented as a model in the country and would be specially honored. It was informed that all the sarpanches of the Rai block of Sonipat district and village panchayats of Faridabad district have announced to donate their six months honorarium towards the Haryana COVID Relief Fund.

Haryana has so far recorded 20 COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Six dead after taliban clash with Afghan police in Kandahar

Kabul Afghanistan, Mar 28 SputnikANI Clashes occurred between the Afghan National Police and the Taliban radical group overnight Saturday in the Spin Buldak district of the southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan near the border with Paki...

Youth from Punjab village tests COVID-19 positive at Haryana hospital

A 21-year-old man who was admitted to the civil hospital in here in Haryana, tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday, officials said. The man is from a village in Patiala in Punjab.Haryana health department official said after complaining of h...

Steps being taken to ensure supply of essential commodities

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that the state government is taking steps to ensure the supply of essential commodities to the people. Sonowal, while visiting Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts, said he was monito...

FIR against landlord for evicting nurse for fear she may

A case was registered on Saturday against a Congress corporator in Chhattisgarhs Bilaspur town for allegedly asking his tenant, a nurse, to vacate the house fearing that she could become a carrier of coronavirus. Sitaram Jaiswal, the corpor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020