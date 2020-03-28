COVID-19 lockdown: Industrialists give wages to 30,000 workers in Jalandhar

The wages of around 30,000 labourers in Punjab's Jalandhar were released on Saturday after a senior police officer met industrialists in the district and requested them to do so, an official statement said. Jalandhar Police Commissioner G S Bhullar met the industrialists and asked them to pay the due wages of the labourers who are facing difficulties without money amid a nation-wide lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19, it said.

A total of Rs 6 crore was paid to the labourers working in 395 industries in the district, the statement said. The labourers were employed in factories at leather complex, surgical complex and industrial complex at Ghadaipur, it said. Such efforts by police would continue in coming days and maximum possible relief will be provided to the needy, the commissioner said in the statement.

He further said the district police also distributed 18,035 food packets and 3,595 ration packets to the poor..

