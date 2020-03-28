Left Menu
AP reports six new positive coronavirus cases, count goes up

AP reports six new positive coronavirus cases, count goes up

to 19 Amaravati, Mar 28 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh on Saturday saw a significant jump in the number of positive coronavirus cases with the detection of six, taking the overall count in the state to 19, the government said. Five of the six positive cases registered on Saturday were due to local transmission while another pertained to a foreign returnee.

The Guntur patient who tested positive upon his return from Nizamuddi Mosque in New Delhi transmitted the disease to three persons in all, with two of those turning positive on Saturday. On Friday, his kin tested positive. A 50-year old woman in Prakasam district was afflicted due to local transmission as she travelled in train from Chirala to Ongole.

A 60-year old man's case was also similar, as he contracted the disease after his train journeys from Chirala to Delhi and back. He stayed in the Bangla Mosque in New Delhi for four days. He developed the symptoms for coronavirus on March 26 and was shifted to the government hospital in Ongole. In another case of local transmission, a 23-year old person hailing from Rajasthan was afflicted with coronavirus after he returned to Kurnool district, his place of work, by train and bus. He is currently in the government hospital in Kurnool in a stable condition.

In Krishna district, a 65-year old man who returned from Mecca via Hyderabad on March 10, developed symptoms on the March 27 and was admitted to the government hospital in Vijayawada, where he tested positive on Saturday, according to a bulletin from the Medical and Health Department. In all 74 samples were tested on Saturday of which 68 turned positive, the Department said.

