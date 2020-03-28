'Enough stock of sanitisers, gloves, masks, don't have transportation to move'

By Siddharth Sharma, There is enough stock of hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks but there is a lack of transportation to move them, Ashish Grover, General Secretary, Delhi Drug Trader Association said on Saturday.

There have been complaints by residents about shortage and prices of protective gear to combat the spread of coronavirus. "The stock is enough but we don't have transportation to move it," Grover told ANI.

He said that the government should buy the stock of hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks, and distribute it further through its channels to minimize overbilling and prevent hoarding. The total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in the national capital rose to 49, Delhi Government said on Saturday.

The central government has enforced a 21-day lockdown in the country from Tuesday midnight to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

