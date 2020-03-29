Left Menu
PM to share his lockdown fitness routine, says Yoga benefitted him

In a bid to encourage people to stay fit during the lockdown period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he will soon upload a couple of his videos on the social media platforms.

PM to share his lockdown fitness routine, says Yoga benefitted him
In a bid to encourage people to stay fit during the lockdown period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he will soon upload a couple of his videos on the social media platforms. "As regards fitness, I think that will be quite a lengthy topic, so I will upload some videos on it on social media. You can surely see those videos on NamoApp," he said while addressing the 63rd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He also advised people to practice Yoga during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. "But do remember that I am not a fitness expert, I am also not a Yoga teacher. I am merely a practitioner. I do concede, however, that some Yogasanas have greatly benefited me. It is possible that some of these tips might help you too during the lockdown."

He also spoke on the ritual of fasting during Navratris and said, "As far as Navratri fast is concerned, that is between me and my faith and supreme power." In his concluding remarks, the Prime Minister talked about the relevance of lockdown and said, "Some may feel that by complying with lockdown, they are helping others! This is a misconception. This lockdown is a means to protect yourself and your family. For the next many days, you have to continue displaying this patience; abide by the Lakshman Rekha." (ANI)

