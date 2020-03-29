DSGMC urges people to donate grocery, cash to feed migrant workers, daily wagers

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, which has been providing free food to around 50,000 people in the national capital daily amid the lockdown, on Sunday appealed to everyone to donate grocery items and cash to help it to feed more migrant workers and daily wagers. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Sikh body, said the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) will also provide dry ration to the poor in slums. “We appeal to people, philanthropic organisations and corporate houses to help us in providing hot, nutritious food to all the needy persons who have been rendered jobless due to the curfew enforced to contain the spread of novel coronavirus,” he said.

Anyone can donate rice, pulses, floor, vegetables, spices to their nearest gurdwara which will help feed around one lakh migrant labourers, street children, homeless people and daily wagers, Sirsa said. “Donations in cash or kind will help DSGMC continue the current practice to take the ‘langar’ door-to-door so that no one in the national capital sleeps on an empty stomach,” he said.

The donors can donate to their nearest DSGMC-managed gurdwara or transfer the money directly to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee’s bank account with Axis bank. The interested people can send the money to account number 911010055889247. The IFSC code is UTIB000478. All donations made to DSGMC are fully eligible for income tax exemptions under Section 80 G of the Income Tax Act, the organisation said.

At present, the ‘langar’ (community meal) is being prepared at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Gurdwara Sis Ganj, Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tilla and Gurdwara Bala Sahib. “Plans have been made to prepare langar at Guru Tegh Bahadur engineering institutes at Rajouri Garden and other 19 Sikh education institutions run by DSGMC,” Sirsa added. PTI GVS NIT SRY.

