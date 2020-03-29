Banks to remain open in Punjab on Mar 30-31

Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-03-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 18:14 IST
The Punjab government on Sunday announced that banks would remain open on March 30 and 31 to facilitate people in their financial transactions, amid the curfew restrictions due to coronavirus pandemic. “On the directives of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the state home department has issued an advisory regarding operation of bank branches during curfew on 30th and 31st March, 2020, and beyond,” said a government release. From April 3 onwards, all bank branches shall be open for two days of the week, on a rotation basis, it said. The deputy commissioners (DCs) of the state have been asked to extend necessary support and ensure other requisite items during relaxation to the banking staff, the release said. According to an advisory, it has been decided that all the bank branches, ATMs, banking correspondents (BCs), cash in transit and cash replenishment agencies, IT and engineering support vendors for banks shall be operational on March 30 and 31. Hence, all the deputy commissioners have been directed to provide necessary support by means of issuance of passes and other requisite relaxation, it said. On March 31, a special clearing of all government cheques will be conducted. Though April 1 is a non-public dealing day for the banks, the DCs have been asked to provide requisite passes to the bank staff on that day too, the release said. From April 3 onwards, the operation of bank branches, ATMs, BCs, cash in transit/cash replenishment agencies, IT and engineering support vendors for banks shall be regulated, with skeletal staff, it further said. The banks would ensure that the ATMs are operational round-the-clock and BCs provide services in rural areas with the security staff, and are instructed to ensure social distancing and hygiene

“Further, while implementing the above for opening of the banking establishments in line with the business continuity plan, the existing instructions regarding skeletal staff, social distancing and hygiene and all the instructions issued by home department/health department shall have to be strictly complied with,” the release stated. The state government added that the latest order is in line with those issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 24 for closure of all commercial and private establishments which include banks and ATMs. This was followed up with orders from the Ministry of Finance and Reserve Bank of India on 27th March, 2020, the release added. PTI CHS VSD SRY

