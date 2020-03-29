PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:15pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:15pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman and Nicobar 9 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 19 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 9 1 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 8 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 7 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 49 5 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 3 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 58 0 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 21 6 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 3 1 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu and Kashmir 31 2 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 76 5 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 202 20 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 10 3 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 40 0 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 196 34 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 3 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 38 1 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 56 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 42 4 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 67 1 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 6 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 68 14 0 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 17 1 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 1041 99 26 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its latest briefing, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 979, including 48 foreigners, and the death toll at 25. The ministry said that 86 people have so far recovered from the infection.

