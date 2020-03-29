Navi Mumbai: 2 vehicles with over 60 people stopped; 2 held

Two people were booked for ferrying over 60 people out of Navi Mumbai in violation of lockdown norms in place for the coronavirus outbreak, police said on Sunday. Two vehicles were intercepted near Palaspe Phata in Panvel in the early hours of Sunday, and 22 men, 25 women and 16 children were crammed into them, an official said.

"Truck driver Dhanraj Shivaji Awrade found some 45 people walking towards Karnataka and struck a deal. The other vehicle was a tempo and its driver Pandurang Pawar was taking 16 people to Satara," Senior Inspector Ajay Kumar of Panvel police station said. The two have been charged under relevant sections of the IPC for negligent act likely to spread infection as well as well as disobedience to official orders, he said.

