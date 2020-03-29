Left Menu
Development News Edition

No social distancing seen in areas of Delhi

The residents of areas close to Jama Masjid were on Sunday were seen shopping for essentials without maintaining social distancing although most of them were wearing masks.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 19:25 IST
No social distancing seen in areas of Delhi
The country is in a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The residents of areas close to Jama Masjid were on Sunday were seen shopping for essentials without maintaining social distancing although most of them were wearing masks. "People are only going out to purchase essentials; the police are patrolling the area continuously. No one is going out to just roam around for fun," said Chand, a resident.

"The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid also makes announcements regularly requesting people to not venture out of their house," he added. Social distancing is one of the measures through which people can avoid contracting the virus.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown which has been imposed to stop the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. And the citizens have been asked to only venture out of their houses to get essentials. Meanwhile, the total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 979, including 48 foreigners, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The number of deaths due to the infection rose to 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Angola to cut budget as fifth year of recession looms large

Angolas finance minister said the countrys economy will contract by 1.21 in 2020, marking a fifth year of recession, as the coronavirus and a slump in oil prices batter its finances.Finance Minister Vera Daves de Sousa said Africas third-la...

Migrant labourers are being handled in an inhuman manner: BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has accused the Central government of handling the issue of migrant labourers going back to their homes in an inhuman manner. Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said Coronavirus crisis...

Iconic ethnic Indian newspaper in US ceases print edition after 50 years

An iconic ethnic Indian newspaper in the US that catered to the diaspora for the last 50 years will cease the print edition from Monday, its publisher announced, citing the woes in the publishing industry in the Internet era and compounded...

Coronavirus: National Skill Training Institutes to be used as quarantine centres

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Sunday said it has decided to make available National Skill Training Institutes NSTIs and their hostels across the country for conversion into quarantineisolation facilities, as&#160...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020