Vaishno Devi Shrine Board employees contribute part of salaries to J-K Relief Fund

Employees and gazetted officers of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board have donated part of their salaries to the Jammu and Kashmir Relief Fund to contribute towards efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, a senior official said on Sunday. While the board employees have contributed their one day's salary, the gazetted officers have donated their two days' salary, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, Ramesh Kumar said.

On the directions of Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, who is also the chairman of SMVDSB, the board on Sunday distributed ration kits among slum dwellers and other stranded workers in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine, he said. Kumar said the board has earmarked a quarantine facility with 600 beds at Ashirwad Complex in Katra which has been handed over to the district administration.

The board has also provided accommodation in Katra to the district administration officers on emergency duty in connection with COVID-19, he said. A total of 979 people have tested positive for coronavirus in India and it has claimed 25 lives so far. Jammu and Kashmir have reported 31 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.

