Left Menu
Development News Edition

Workers marching back home, crowds before ration shops increasing risk of virus spread: Officials

PTI | Kota | Updated: 29-03-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 20:30 IST
Workers marching back home, crowds before ration shops increasing risk of virus spread: Officials

People crowding fair price shops for collection of rations free of cost and jobless migrant workers marching on way back their homes ignoring the social distancing norms have increased the risk of the spread of coronavirus infection, feared officials and health workers on Sunday. Kota District Supply Officer Surendra Rathore said various fair price shops of the government were slated to start the distribution of ration from 2 pm on Sunday amid the presence of police to control the crowd and make people stick to the social distancing norm.

But people in several places in the city began crowding ration shops since early morning itself, ignoring the social distancing norm, accentuating the risk of the spread of the virus, he said. Several places in Hadouti area, ration dealers began distribution of wheat from 10 am itself, Circle Inspector Laxman Singh of Jhalwar police station said.

This obviously has led to the increase of the risk of contamination, he said. Singh, however, added that the policemen in his area are taking up strict measures to ensure one-metre distance among the people queuing up before rations shops.

Meanwhile, groups of migrant workers pouring into Kota and other cities in the state have further led to the rise of the risk, said medical workers. A group of around 20 migrant workers, including Ramesh and his brother, who worked in a textile unit in Ahmedabad, was spotted heading to their village Talera in Bundi district.

They had reached Bundi, covering the entire distance from Ahemdabad on foot, said Ramesh, adding none of the members of his group was screened anywhere on the way. Another youth of a separate group on the same road had reached Bundi from Neemuch city in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning and were heading to Swaimadhopur to travel to Agra in Uttar Pradesh. They are natives of Agra district, but had somehow reached Bundi and were now heading to Swaimadhopur with the hope of getting some transport to Agra, a member of the group said.

The group members said they too were not medically examined or screened anywhere on their way. "Social distancing has totally flopped in last two days. It is unfortunate that the social distancing norm, the only hope to break the chain of infection, is being practised," a medical officer said on condition of anonymity. "The queues at registration counters, ration shops, grocery shops and gatherings in vegetable markets are still present. It is raising the risk whole community getting infected with coronavirus," the medical officer feared.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Iconic ethnic Indian newspaper in US ceases print edition after 50 years

An iconic ethnic Indian newspaper in the US that catered to the diaspora for the last 50 years will cease the print edition from Monday, its publisher announced, citing the woes in the publishing industry in the Internet era and compounded ...

Rapper Badshah donates Rs 25 lakh to PM-CARES fund to fight COVID-19

Indian singer and rapper Badshah on Sunday announced that he has pledged to donate Rs 25 lakh to the PM-CARES fund for the countrys battle against COVID-19. The DJ Waley Babu singer took to Instagram to make the announcement and also asked ...

Polish presidential challenger urges boycott of May vote, halts campaign

The main Polish opposition candidate running for president called on Sunday for a boycott of the countrys May election due to the coronavirus and completely suspended her campaign, adding to doubts about whether the vote will go ahead as pl...

Coronavirus: Firms in MIDC Aurangabad to raise funds

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation has asked units in its Aurangabad cluster to help with funds to buy medical equipment to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said. The states heath department wrote to its in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020