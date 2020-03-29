Coronavirus: Firms in MIDC Aurangabad to raise funds

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation has asked units in its Aurangabad cluster to help with funds to buy medical equipment to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said. The state's heath department wrote to its industries counterpart mentioning the need for N-95 Masks (8,46,037), personal protective equipment (2,90,173), ventilators (122) and fowler beds (300), an official said.

"The MIDC will pitch in and companies have started contributing funds," MIDC Chief Executive Officer P Anbalagan told PTI. Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) secretary Manish Agrawal and CII Marathwada Zone Chairman Mukund Kulkarni said firms here would contribute.

