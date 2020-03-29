'NGO undertakes to distribute 7 L masks to fight corona spread'

A Rajasthan-based civil society has decided to distribute seven lakh masks across the country to fight the coronavirus spread. In seven days starting Ram Navmi till Hanuman Jayanti, seven lakh masks will be distributed free of cost to the needy people across the country," said Vipra Foundation founder Sushil Ojha in a statement.

He said the women across the country will lead the campaign 'One woman, 100 masks'. Ojha said women coordinators in all cities will be appointed to take forward the campaign to distribute masks themselves or with the help of administration.

