Smriti Irani sends over 100 food grain packets to Amethi

More than 100 packets containing essential edible items were distributed in different parts of Amethi on Sunday. The packets were sent by local MP Smriti Irani, who is also the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, and distributed among the needy people while also respecting the social distancing norms.

Vijay Gupta, a spokesperson for the Union minister here, said the packets, which have Irani’s photos on them, are being distributed in different parts of Amethi. "It contains essential edible items such as wheat flour, rice and pulse (dal). It will be given to needy people in remote areas with the help of Utthan Seva Sansthan (a non-government organisation)," he said. “The minister has asked the district administration to provide a list of people, who have got no help from anywhere else, to give them such packets. “In order to provide immediate help to people during the coronavirus (lockdown), the minister has prepared packets named ‘Modi Kit’,” he said.

He also said that a team of BJP activists is also approaching temples to supply items used in worship. Meanwhile, District Magistrate Arun Kumar and Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg distributed thousands of food packets to the needy people in different parts of the district.

DM Kumar said that distribution of food packets will continue to ensure those who need it get it. He said it is being done with the active co-operation of 'community kitchen'. MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh has demanded to increase the number of vehicles to ensure supply of essential commodities everywhere in Amethi..

