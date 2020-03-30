Contractual nurses in Jhansi resume work after getting pending wages

Contractual nurses in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district who had protested against non-payment of salary resumed duties on Sunday after their wages were given

Jhansi Medical College Chief Medical Superintendent Harish Chandra Arya said around 25 contractual nurses had staged a day-long protest on March 23, demanding that their salaries for seven months be given

"Salaries of all the contractual employees have been released and they will get it through the contractor," Arya said. PTI CORR NAVHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

