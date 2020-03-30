Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal jail dept prepares list of 3,000 inmates eligible

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 14:12 IST
West Bengal jail dept prepares list of 3,000 inmates eligible

The correctional services department in West Bengal has prepared a list of 3,000 inmates who were eligible for parole and bail, in keeping with a Calcutta High Court order that sought to decongest jails amid the growing COVID-threat. The court had last week formed a three-member panel to examine the situation in all correctional homes of West Bengal and prepare a report on the number of inmates who could be granted bail or parole to avoid crowding in prisons.

According to officials of the correctional services department, of the 3,000 inmates listed for relief, 2,000 are undertrial prisoners and 1,000 convicts. "We have already sent the list to respective courts where cases of these 3,000 inmates have been heard or were being heard. It is now for the court to decide whether they would be released on bail and parole," a senior official of the department said.

The list has been prepared in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the court. Convicts who have been sentenced to jail for seven years or less are the only ones who have made it to the list for parole, he said. There are around 60 prisons in West Bengal, housing nearly 25,000 inmates. Of them, close to 7,000 are convicts and the rest undertrials.

Earlier, the department had disallowed prison visits by family members, as part of the precautionary measures to check the spread of novel coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

2,506 people home quarantined in Assam's Kamrup district

A total of 2,506 people of different age groups have been advised home quarantine in lower Assams Kamrup district adjoining capital city Guwahati in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. No COVID-19 positive case has been re...

Taiwan seeks formation of WTO dispute panel in case against India's import duties on ICT products

Taiwan has sought establishment of a dispute panel by the World Trade Organization in a case against Indias import duties on certain information and communication technology ICT products, including mobile phones. Separate customs territo...

South Africa's rand crashes to all-time low after Moody's pulls the plug

South Africas rand plunged to an all-time low on Monday, falling below 18.00 to a dollar after ratings firm Moodys cut the countrys last investment grade credit rating to junk, adding to mounting panic about the coronavirus outbreak.At 0913...

Social grant payments in full swing during lockdown

Social grant payments for the elderly and people with disabilities are in full swing as South Africa enters Day 4 of the 21-day lockdown to curb COVID-19.In preparation for the lockdown, social security agency - SASSA - announced that grant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020