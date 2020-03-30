Baijal, Kejriwal discuss measures to contain spread of coronavirus

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday held a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, district magistrates and DCPs via video conference and discussed measures to control the spread of coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Baijal said all district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police have been asked to ensure that no congregation is allowed in the national capital.

No movement except for availing essential services will be allowed, Baijal said, adding that social distancing should be maintained under all circumstances. So far, 72 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the city.

According to the Union Health ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, while the death toll rose to 29..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.