UP Shia Waqf Board waives off rentals for 3 months starting March 1

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board has decided to waive off rentals of all its property for three months starting March 1 in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic. "The Board has directed its CEO to waive off rentals of all its properties for three months and communicate the decision to all the concerned with immediate effect," Chairman Board, Wasim Rizvi, told reporters here on Monday

He also appealed to all to provide food to at least two poor families. PTI ABN SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.