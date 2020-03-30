NCPCR seeks action against officials for spraying migrants with chemicals in UP

The apex child rights body NCPCR has demanded disciplinary and penal action against officials responsible for forcefully sanitising a group of migrants with "chemicals" in Uttar Pradesh. According to media reports, the incident took place in Bareilly and several migrants including women and children complained of burning sensation in their eyes after being sprayed with the "disinfectant". The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked the Bareilly District Magistrate to submit a report in the matter within three days.

"NCPCR has expressed serious view on this inhuman act. In view of the above incident, you are requested to get the matter inquired into urgently and issue necessary directions for immediate action thereby; ensuring adequate arrangements of basic essentials to the family members viz. provision of food, shelter and safety and wellbeing of these children of migrant workers during lockdown period," according to the letter issued by the NCPCR. The body also demanded appropriate disciplinary and penal action against the officials who carried out the sanitising exercise.

There have been reports of a large number of migrant workers leaving their work places in different parts of the country and walking down to their native places, hundreds of kilometres away facing several hardships on the way..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.