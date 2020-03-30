HAL pledges Rs 26.25 cr to PM-CARES Fund

HAL pledges Rs 26.25 cr to PM-CARES FundPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 16:48 IST
Bengaluru, Mar 30 (PTI): The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has pledged Rs 20 crore from its CSR fund to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund. In addition, the Bengaluru-headquartered defence PSUs employees have pledged their one day salary amounting to Rs.
6.25 crore. "This is a small step from HAL in supporting the Governments ongoing efforts in the fight against the novel Corona virus pandemic, HAL CMD R Madhavan, said.
