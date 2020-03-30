Be local, shop locally, says Karnataka govt

To control the spread of COVID- 19, Karnataka government on Monday decided to give push for localised purchase of essential commodities like vegetables and groceries in the city, where people come by foot to buy things and don't use vehicles. "We have decided that there should be localised purchase of vegetables and other grocery items, things should be purchased locally and people should go purchase things by foot to a large extent possible and not use by vehicle," Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with police, the Corporation and labour department officials, he said new guidelines have come regarding migrant labourers stating that they would have to stay put where they are and should not go anywhere. "We have decided to take marriage halls and make food arrangements for migrant labourers in all wards of Bengaluru.

The responsibility of arranging food will be by BBMP (city civic body), while police will take care of law and order," he said. Moving migrant labourers to their native may create administrative problem in other districts so food and ration arrangements would be made for those in Bengaluru, Bommai said.

In response to a query, he said the district administrations and Deputy Commissioners in other districts also would make similar arrangements in other districts if the migrant workers there want to stay put in the district. PTI KSU\\\ NVG NVG

