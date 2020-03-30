Mumbai: Cop suffering from cancer hangs self in police station

An assistant sub-inspector set to retire in May this year allegedly committed suicide inside Chembur police station in Mumbai on Monday, and a note in his shirt pocket stated he was taking the extreme step as he was suffering from cancer, an official said. ASI Sampat Dattatray Gawde (58) hanged himself from the ceiling of the police station's store room at around 11:30am, he said.

"He was rushed to Rajawadi shopital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A suicide note we found in his shirt pocket stated he was taking this step as he was suffering from cancer," the official said. Gawde was scheduled to retire in May this year, he added.

