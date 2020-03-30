43 prisoners from Muzaffarnagar district jail released released on parole: Official

Forty-three prisoners were on Monday released from the Muzaffarnagar district jail on parole in a bid to decongest the jail and enure that the crowded prion does not turn into a breeding ground for the spread of coronavirus infection. The jail inmates were released on eight-week parole on recommendation of a prison committee, said Muzaffarnagar Jail Superintendent A K Saxena.

He said the prison committee had made its recommendation in accordance with the Allahabad High Court direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to decongest overcrowded prisons to stem the coronavirus spread. A total of 2,272 prisoners are lodged in the district jail, which houses prisoners from the adjacent Shamli district, which has no jail.

The prisoners were released a day after a 70-year-old woman serving life term in the district jail here died of heart failure on Sunday. The woman had died a day after another prisoner had died of kidney failure, Saxena had said on Snday.

PTI CORR SMN RAX RAX.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.