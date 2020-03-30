Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant workers hosed down with chlorine, opposition outraged

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:30 IST
Migrant workers hosed down with chlorine, opposition outraged
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A group of migrants heading home after the lockdown over coronavirus was hosed down with a chlorine solution in Bareilly, triggering criticism and then an admission from the local authorities that they went too far. A state government official, however, argued that such spraying of people is permitted internationally. But the authorities did not follow the right procedure, he said.

A fire brigade official said the migrants were sprayed with a solution containing sodium hypochlorite. It is often used to keep swimming pools sanitized. The incident, caught on video and shared on social media, took place at Bareilly's Satellite bus station on Sunday.

The clip showed several migrants squatting on the ground as men in protective suits hosed them down. Someone is heard telling people to shut their eyes as the spraying begins. Several people in the group, which included women and children, complained of a burning sensation in the eyes.

Chief Fire Officer C M Sharma said spraying the group with sodium hypochlorite was necessary for "disinfecting". He said there is a burning sensation for "two or three seconds" in the eyes when it gets into them, "but it doesn't harm them".

As a row erupted over the incident, District magistrate Nitish Kumar blamed it on "overzealous" civic body personnel and said action is being taken against them. Those affected were seen by the chief medical officer, he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samjaj Party chief Mayawati lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the treatment of migrants, hit by the lockdown and now heading for their homes. Priyanka Gandhi asked the UP government not to do something this "inhuman".

"The labourers have already suffered a lot. Don't make them bathe with chemicals like this. This will not protect them but will create more problems for their health," she tweeted in Hindi. Akhilesh Yadav said the spraying of chemicals on migrants to sanitise them had raised questions.

He asked if the World Health Organisation had given any directions on this. "What arrangements were there for people to change out of wet clothes? What alternatives are being provided for the food that gets wet due to the spraying?" Yadav tweeted.

Mayawati called the Bareilly incident "inhuman and brutal" and asked the government to act. "It would have been better if the borders of the state were sealed and two or three special trains run for labourers so that they could reach home", she tweeted.

The district magistrate said teams from the municipal corporation and the fire brigade were asked to sanitise the bus in which the migrant workers had travelled, but they were overzealous. "Orders have been issued to take action against those concerned," he tweeted.

In Lucknow, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi said such measures are allowed internationally, but the eyes of those being hosed down are kept closed. He suggested that the procedure followed was wrong and those responsible in the municipal corporation will face action.

Awasthi said when there is a high "infection load" disinfection is needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Countries affected by the novel coronavirus entered another week of strict quarantine and several nations introduced new economic stimulus to aid citizens and companies hit by the pandemic.DEATHS, INFECTIONS Nearly 738,500 people have been...

Only 479 days to go: Tokyo resets the clock on Olympics

Within hours of Olympic organisers confirming that the rescheduled Games would start on July 23 next year, Tokyos main countdown clock had been reset to show that 479 days remain until the opening ceremony of the sporting event is held. The...

PM holds video-conference with 130 Indian missions abroad on COVID-19

Extraordinary times require extraordinary solutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a video conference on Monday with 130 Indian missions abroad while referring to the 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus. In a nearly 7...

Premier edu institutes of Bengal pledge financial help in

A host of premier educational institutes of West Bengal on Monday pledged financial assistance to the state government for carrying out its efforts to combat the deadly coronavirus. The Calcutta University, Jadavpur University and St Xavier...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020