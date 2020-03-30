Bodies of those who died of COVID-19 will be cremated: BMC

The bodies of all those who died due to coronavirus in Mumbai will be cremated irrespective of the religion of the deceased, the city civic body said on Monday. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Praveen Pardeshi issued a circular in this regard.

According to the circular, the bodies of persons who have died of COVID-19 will be cremated irrespective of their religion. It also stated that only five persons can attend the funeral of a COVID-19 patient and rituals of touching the body should be avoided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.