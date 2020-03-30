32 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

Kerala on Monday reported 32 fresh coronavirus cases, with Kasargod district alone accounting for 17 cases, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Kannur reported 15 cases, while Wayanad and Idukki reported two cases each, he told reporters here after a COVID-19 review meeting

Of the 32 cases, 17 had come from abroad and 15 infected through contact

The total number of people presently under treatment in the state is 213. At least 1.50 lakh people are under surveillance in the state and 623 people are in isolation wards of various hospitals. PTI UD APR MINMIN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

