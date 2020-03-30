Left Menu
Development News Edition

32 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:55 IST
32 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

Kerala on Monday reported 32 fresh coronavirus cases, with Kasargod district alone accounting for 17 cases, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Kannur reported 15 cases, while Wayanad and Idukki reported two cases each, he told reporters here after a COVID-19 review meeting

Of the 32 cases, 17 had come from abroad and 15 infected through contact

The total number of people presently under treatment in the state is 213. At least 1.50 lakh people are under surveillance in the state and 623 people are in isolation wards of various hospitals. PTI UD APR MINMIN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Countries affected by the novel coronavirus entered another week of strict quarantine and several nations introduced new economic stimulus to aid citizens and companies hit by the pandemic.DEATHS, INFECTIONS Nearly 738,500 people have been...

Only 479 days to go: Tokyo resets the clock on Olympics

Within hours of Olympic organisers confirming that the rescheduled Games would start on July 23 next year, Tokyos main countdown clock had been reset to show that 479 days remain until the opening ceremony of the sporting event is held. The...

PM holds video-conference with 130 Indian missions abroad on COVID-19

Extraordinary times require extraordinary solutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a video conference on Monday with 130 Indian missions abroad while referring to the 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus. In a nearly 7...

Premier edu institutes of Bengal pledge financial help in

A host of premier educational institutes of West Bengal on Monday pledged financial assistance to the state government for carrying out its efforts to combat the deadly coronavirus. The Calcutta University, Jadavpur University and St Xavier...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020