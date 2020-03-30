Mortal remains of Indian killed in Kabul attack brought back: Puri

The mortal remains of Sardar Tian Singh, the lone Indian who was among the 25 people killed in a terrorist attack on a gurdwara in Kabul last week, have been brought to India, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister said the perpetrators of the heinous attack have to be brought to justice.

Puri on Twitter said the mortal remains of Singh were brought back to India due to timely and tireless efforts of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Vinay Kumar and other MEA officials. "Attended the cremation of Sardar Tian Singh Ji who lost his life in the heinous terror attack on a Gurudwara Sahib in Kabul on 25 March 2020. I offer my condolences to his family & friends. Satnam Waheguru," Puri said in another tweet.

The minister said "these unfortunate deaths and the impunity of these attacks are a grim reminder of the persecution which religious minorities face in some countries in our neighbourhood". "... the world needs to act now. The perpetrators of this heinous attack have to be brought to justice," Puri said.

On March 25, the terrorist attack on a gurudwara in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul had killed 25 people and injured eight..

