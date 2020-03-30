Killers in Kabul's Gurudwara attack have no space in Islam: prominent Muslims

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) A group of prominent Muslims, including Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind secretary Mahmood Madani, have denounced the recent attack on a Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul, saying the killers may be born Muslims but they are "hardcore criminals for whom there is no space in Islam". At least 25 worshippers were killed and eight others injured when a heavily armed suicide bomber stormed his way into a prominent gurdwara last week in the heart of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority Sikh community in the strife-torn country.

The group of prominent Muslims, in a statement, condemned the "merciless killing of our own innocent brothers" and denounced it as a "heinous crime deserving the severest punishment". In the statement, they offered "sincere condolence on behalf of the Muslims of India to our Sikh brothers and sisters and their religious leaders" and added that the killers may be born Muslims but they are in fact "hardcore criminals for whom there is no space in Islam".

The signatories of the statement include Madani, former chairman of the nation's minorities commission Tahir Mahmood, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) general secretary Wali Rahmani, Imam of Jama Masjid Ahmad Bukhari, Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafar-ul-Islam Khan and AIMPLB member Kamal Faruqui..

