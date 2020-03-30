Left Menu
Special cargo flights to transport essential goods to JK, Ladakh: Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 21:40 IST
Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will receive essential commodities and medical equipment through special air cargos during the lockdown, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. This comes a day after a similar decision was taken for transporting essential commodities and medicines to the northeastern states.

On the lines of the northeastern region, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will also receive supplies, including essential commodities and medical equipment, through special air cargo flights during the lockdown, the Union Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said here. The decision was taken after Singh took up the issue with Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Following instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, northeastern states, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and island territories will be given highest priority for transporting essential commodities through special flights, Singh said. In order to ensure smooth and timely supply of essential items to these areas, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Air India will work in tandem to supplement and leverage each other's strength, he said.

Singh said the ministry of civil aviation has designated a joint secretary-level officer as nodal officer for exclusive coordination with the respective state and Union Territory governments. The first special cargo flight of Air India landed in Guwahati late on Sunday night carrying essential goods, including medical equipment, for distribution across the northeast.

On Monday, a C-130 Super Hercules aircraft of the IAF landed at Dimapur with a consignment of medical and disaster management equipment..

