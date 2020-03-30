Coronavirus outbreak: Hry govt grants one-month extension to retiring employees

The Haryana government on Monday said it has granted extension to its employees of groups A, B, C and D for a period of one month in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The extension was granted to the employees who were going to retire on March 31, 2020, an official spokesman said here.

The employees working in the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Haryana Police, Medical Education and Research Department, Urban Local Bodies Department, including municipal bodies, Health and Family Welfare Department, and the Development and Panchayats Department have been given extension in service. In a statement, the spokesman said, "Any employee shall be at liberty to convey his/her unwillingness for extension and the competent authority shall accept the choice of employee." Last week, the state government had decided to extend the terms of government doctors and others involved in essential services who were set to retire in March.

