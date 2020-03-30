Left Menu
COVID-19: IFS Association donates Rs 21 lakh to PM-Cares fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 21:52 IST
The Indian Forest Service Association on Monday contributed Rs 21 lakh to the prime minister's relief fund for fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic

"In response to the clarion call given by @PMOIndia the Indian Forest Service (IFS)Association Central Unit has contributed Rs 21 lakh in the #PMcaresfund," the IFS Association tweeted. "We are ever ready to serve the nation with deep sense of commitment to meet such exigencies as our nation is facing today." In addition to it, different state IFS associations are concurrently contributing to the chief minister's relief fund separately, it added. PTI AGHMB

